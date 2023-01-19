The following is per Idaho State University:
POCATELLO––As Idaho State University continues its renovations to Holt Arena, the public has one more chance to purchase a piece of Holt history.
On Jan. 30, community members will have the opportunity to purchase old Holt Arena seats for $10 each. The sale will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the north Holt Arena parking lot. Availability is first-come, first-served, and chairs are sold as-is.
All proceeds from the sale benefit the Champions Fund, which provides support student-athletes in all sports.
