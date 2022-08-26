Joey DuBois brings you all of the action from around Southeast Idaho with this week's Friday night high school football highlights.
HS Football Week 1 Highlights
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Joey DuBois brings you all of the action from around Southeast Idaho with this week's Friday night high school football highlights. Read more
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Pocatello
-
- 0
It's time to get your 'Greek' on with the Greek Fest happening this weekend. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Thousands enjoyed a stroll through Zoo Idaho on Saturday for their Free Zoo Day sponsored by Connections Credit Union. Read more
Matt Davenport
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
The CEO of the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel talked to KPVI about all the shows they've hosted this year. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Record high prices are happening all across the board, including costs for food, gas, housing, and more… Read more
Kylie Gibson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
A bit windier and a bit cooler...
Pocatello High School basketball star Julian Bowie announced his commitment to attend Boise State University on Tuesday. Read more
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
On Tuesday the Pocatello Police Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate a new addition to their department. Read more
Kylie Gibson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Boise, ID
-
- 0
Governor Brad Little and legislative leaders announced on Tuesday a special legislative session will be held September 1, to use the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus to counteract the impacts of 40-year high inflation on individuals and schools. Read more
The lead guitarist from one of the bands that performed Saturday night in Fort Hall talks with KPVI's Deanne Coffin About how the show went. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Pocatello High School basketball star Julian Bowie announced his commitment to attend Boise State University on Tuesday. Read more
Joey Dubois
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
On Tuesday the Pocatello Police Department held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate a new addition to their department. Read more
Kylie Gibson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Boise, ID
-
- 0
Governor Brad Little and legislative leaders announced on Tuesday a special legislative session will be held September 1, to use the state’s record $2 billion projected budget surplus to counteract the impacts of 40-year high inflation on individuals and schools. Read more
The lead guitarist from one of the bands that performed Saturday night in Fort Hall talks with KPVI's Deanne Coffin About how the show went. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Storm Tracker Weather
Weather Alert
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...American Falls Reservoir. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&
-
Sep 2
-
Sep 3
-
Sep 9
-
Sep 16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.