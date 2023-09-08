Skyline, Highland, Shelley, Pocatello, Hillcrest, West Side, and North Gem all picked up wins in our high school football highlights.
HS Football Week 3 Highlights
Joey Dubois
Joey Dubois
- Boise, ID
-
- 0
AARP Idaho is hosting a town hall on disaster and emergency preparedness. Read moreAARP to Hold Town Hall Meeting on Disaster and Emergency Preparedness
- Rigby, ID
-
- 0
The Rigby Police Department responded to a crash Friday morning. Read moreSUV Crashes into Dollar Store Building in Rigby
A local semi-professional soccer team is holding tryouts for the first time in Blackfoot on Sunday. Read moreSouth Eastern Idaho FC Hosting Public Tryouts
Joey Dubois
After helping lead the Beavers to the first win on the gridiron in nearly two calendar years, American Falls' Austin Adair is our East Idaho GMC Athlete of the Week. Read moreAustin Adair, American Falls - East Idaho GMC Athlete of the Week
Joey Dubois
- KPVI News Today Mug Shots
-
- 0
KPVI News Today is looking for 'Mug Shots' of you and your 'Mug.' Read moreKPVI News Today Mug Shots with Shelley & Mike Vaughan
Deanne Coffin
- Pocatello
-
- 0
The Winter Wonderland Market is coming up December 2 in Pocatello. Read moreWinter Wonderland Market Coming in December
Deanne Coffin
After a thrilling opening game, the Idaho State football team is gearing up for another difficult test at Utah State on Saturday. Read moreIdaho State Football Ready for Utah State
Joey Dubois
Joey Dubois
- KPVI News Today Mug Shots
-
- 0
Deanne Coffin
- Pocatello
-
- 0
Deanne Coffin
Joey Dubois
