Joey DuBois brings you all of the high school football highlights from Week 8 from across Southeast Idaho.
HS Football Week 8 Highlights
Joey Dubois
Joey DuBois brings you all of the high school football highlights from Week 8 from across Southeast Idaho.
Joey Dubois
There will be a 'Homeless Awareness' fundraiser for Valley Missions Emergency Shelter and Food Pantry.
Deanne Coffin
The Pocatello Thunder girls soccer team defeated Century, 2-1, on Thursday to stay alive in the 4A district playoffs.
Joey Dubois
The Marsh Valley Eagles pulled off the upset on their home field Thursday night, defeating the South Fremont Cougars 41-21.
Joey Dubois
Judge Boyce is considering whether to continue Chad Daybell's trial date, currently set for January 2023.
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Pocatello Animal Services and Phil Meador Subaru are partnering up to Make a Dog's Day.
A local food pantry is asking for donations.
Deanne Coffin
A new exhibit is now open at the Museum of Idaho in Idaho Falls, and it's one that could bring out the kid in all of us.
Kylie Gibson
UPDATE: Preston Police say they believe the person responsible for the threat lives in another state.
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Deanne Coffin
Kylie Gibson
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
