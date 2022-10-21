Joey DuBois brings you all of the action from around Southeast Idaho. Highlights include Highland vs. Thunder Ridge, Blackfoot vs. Bonneville, Marsh Valley vs. American Falls, and Rockland vs. North Gem.
HS Football Week 9 Highlights
Joey Dubois
Followed notifications
Joey DuBois brings you all of the action from around Southeast Idaho. Highlights include Highland vs. Thunder Ridge, Blackfoot vs. Bonneville, Marsh Valley vs. American Falls, and Rockland vs. North Gem.
Joey Dubois
- Boise, ID
Tickets for the Idaho Lottery's $1,000,000 Raffle are now on sale. Read moreTickets for the Idaho Lottery's $1,000,000 Raffle are Now on Sale
- Blackfoot, ID
U.S. Marshals are asking for the public’s help to find a man they believe is armed and dangerous. Read moreU.S. Marshals Looking Blackfoot Man
The Pocatello Police Department says that through further investigation, they were able to determine that an incident was not an attempted abduction. The vehicle referenced in earlier releases was in the area, but was not involved in the incident, and the report of an armed suspect was unfo… Read moreUpdate on Possible Abduction
Deanne Coffin
Pocatello Police have announced that they have arrested two people who they say are connected to the vandalism of a church last week. Read morePocatello Police Make Arrests in Church Vandalism Case
Matt Davenport
Mother nature pulling a radical weather switcheroo...
The Pocatello Fire Department is partnering with the Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency, 'Meals on Wheels' program. Read morePocatello Fire Department Teaming up with Meals on Wheels Program
Deanne Coffin
There were scarecrows of all sizes on the auction block Wednesday night, all to benefit Idaho State University student athletes. Read morePocatello Scarecrow Auction and Chili War Raises Money for ISU Student Athletes
Matt Davenport
The annual Pocatello Haunted History tours are back again this year. This is the 14th year these tours have taken place… Read morePocatello Haunted History Tours
Kylie Gibson
The Pocatello Police Department held a special ceremony Tuesday afternoon. Read morePocatello Police Department Ceremony
Kylie Gibson
