The Idaho Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Open is just a few weeks away.
Professor Mark Massey of Elite Jiu Jitsu Academy in Pocatello previews the event, recaps a similar tournament at Highland High School last fall, and shares stories of his background in jiu jitsu.
The Idaho BJJ Open will take place on March 11 at Century High School in Pocatello. To register, you can visit impactbjj.org.
