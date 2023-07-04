The Idaho Falls Bandits walked off in extra innings to hold off the Upper Valley Bulldogs in a special Fourth of July matchup.
The Bandits stormed out to a 5-0 lead in the first three innings, as starter Davin Luce struck out the first nine batters of the game in order. But they ran into trouble in the 4th, as two errors allowed the Bulldogs to score 4 runs.
In the top of the 6th, RBI's from James Lindstrom and Will Chappell gave the road team a 6-5 lead. The Bandits responded in the bottom of the frame, though, as Dax Whitney drew a walk with the bases loaded to even the score.
The next run came home in the top of the 9th off an RBI single from Aaron Archibald of the Bulldogs, giving them a 7-6 advantage. But the Bandits had one more comeback in them. The tying run came in on a bases loaded walk to Craeton Cheney, then an RBI single from Connor Hall sealed the 8-7 victory.
The Bandits improve to 14-11 with the victory. Their next game is in Orem, Utah, against the Rawlings Tigers on Thursday.
