The Idaho High School Rodeo Finals are underway at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Pocatello.
The event continues through Saturday. There are two performances each day on Thursday and Friday, with one beginning at 10 a.m. and the other at 6 p.m. The final rounds are Saturday at 10 a.m.
For more information, you can visit ihsraidaho.com/2023-state-finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.