Idaho State Athletics announced a multi-year partnership with local business BlackLabel Supplements worth "quarter of a million dollars anually."
The university announced the partnership in a press release on Thursday. BlackLabel Athletics is based out of Chubbuck and owned and operated by former Bengal athletes Troy and Jamie Bell.
In the statement provided by Idaho State University, Troy said, "As alumni of Idaho State University and lifetime Pocatello residents, we (Jamie and I) see the BlackLabel partnership as an incredible opportunity to support and promote our alma mater. We are so excited about the future of Idaho State athletics!"
The agreement is the first of its kind in the Big Sky Conference. Since the day he was hired, new Idaho State head football coach Cody Hawkins has emphasized the importance of nutrition.
"I think every program has to find out what their ace in the hole is and what they're gonna be the best at," Hawkins said in an interview. "While we're making huge strides in a lot of amazing areas, when you're talking about weather, facilities, money, input, yeah, we're not the best at those right now. But we immediately put ourselves at the pinnacle of nutrition in the Big Sky Conference, which means a lot for us."
