The Idaho State men's basketball team made their return to Reed Gym on Saturday night, defeating Walla Walla 92-45 in an exhibition.
It's a new look squad for the Bengals this year with only 6 players returning from last year's squad. They're joined by 11 newcomers to make up the 17-man roster.
Head Coach Ryan Looney announced the team's captains prior to their first exhibition. Jared Rodriguez and Preston's Austin Smellie received the distinction.
The Bengals will play another exhibition in Reed Gym on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Park University Gilbert before their regular season begins at BYU on November 7.
