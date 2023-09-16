The Idaho State football team fell to 0-3 on Saturday, dropping their home opener, 41-17, to Northern Iowa.
The Bengals fell behind 27-3 by halftime as the Panthers racked up 331 yards of total offense in the first half. Idaho State's 3 points came off of a 50-yard field goal from Thomas Kopcho.
The second half contained more offense from the home team, with quarterback Hunter Hays leading the group to two separate touchdown drives. Running back Aiden Taylor capped one off with a 1-yard rushing touchdown, with Hays finding wide receiver Michael Shulikov for another score.
The Bengals defense struggled, though, particularly through the air. Panthers QB Theo Day finished 29/39 for 388 yards and 2 TDs. Wide receiver Sam Schnee had 7 receptions for 174 yards and 2 TDs.
Jordan Cooke started at quarterback for Idaho State and finished 23/35 for 249 yards and 1 INT. Hays replaced him early in the third quarter, going 7/9 for 69 yards and 1 TD while adding 24 rushing yards.
"There's a mathematical formula that goes into winning football games, whether it's turnovers or third downs or field position," Idaho State head coach Cody Hawkins said post-game. "And we were o-fer in those categories .Proud of our kids. I told them in the locker room, I mean, experience is currency and we've got to continue to stack days and learn from those mistakes. You aren't going to beat anybody if you turn it over and don't get any turnovers. That's just how football goes."
The Bengals are back at home next weekend for homecoming against Northern Colorado at Holt Arena. Kickoff is set for Saturday at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.