The Idaho State football program announced new game times for the upcoming fall season, with all five home games set to kick off at 4 p.m. The athletic department released the following statement:
Pocatello, Idaho — Idaho State University athletics announced an exciting change ahead of the upcoming football season. Paired with an up-and-coming new football coach and a completely renovated home venue, the usual early afternoon kickoff times are also seeing an adjustment. New this season, all five home football games will be played at 4:00 P.M., marking the latest kickoff of a football game in Holt Arena since the 2019 season, and the first time since 2018 that the Bengals schedule will not have a 1:00 P.M. kickoff.
Upon announcing the change, Director of Athletics Pauline Thiros said, “We are constantly trying to improve the gameday environment, and create a situation in which Bengal Football can be a part of the weekend for families. The later kick time means people can be at youth events, out on the lake, or patronizing local businesses all day, and still make the game at night. Further, fans have expressed a desire to have more time to enjoy the tailgating environment, which we will make more robust due to the time change as well. This is something our community has been requesting very vocally over recent years, so we very much want to accommodate. My hope is that it results in great attendance and a tremendous home-field advantage!”
With a revamped coaching staff that will feature a high-flying offense, the 2023 home slate will feature five exciting games. Those include Big Sky Conference contests against Northern Colorado on Homecoming weekend (September 23), Eastern Washington (October 14), Weber State (November 4), and UC Davis (November 11). The Bengals will open the season on the road against San Diego State (September 2) and Utah State (September 9), prior to their home opener against the University of Northern Iowa on September 16.
“The new and improved Holt Arena will be the place to be on Saturdays this fall at 4:00 P.M. and I couldn’t be more excited about it!” shared Idaho State University Head Football Coach, Cody Hawkins. “Playing games in the late afternoon will help our community prioritize their family time and still make it to games to support our student-athletes. As a father myself, I am excited that neither nap time nor bedtime will be affected by our football games. I look forward to seeing each and every one of you in the stands this fall!”
In addition to the new start times, a variety of ticket options are also being promoted to Bengal fans. Options for the 2023 season include: reserved season tickets for $90, premium season tickets starting at $190 (includes the Bengal Athletic Booster membership), and family fun zone tickets for $200 (includes four tickets and four concessions vouchers per game). Faculty and staff members of Idaho State University can purchase reserved season tickets at a discounted rate of $60. Group pricing is also available for parties larger than eight guests.
Thus far, season ticket sales are pacing above average. Premium loge seating in the ICCU President’s Deck, along with all four top row loges on the north side, have been sold out for weeks. The loges on the south side, which seat eight each, are now being made available. Contact Donna Hays, Executive Director of the Bengal Athletic Boosters, at 208-282-5773, to explore buying one of the last four loges in Holt Arena.
Those interested in becoming a season ticket holder can do so in person, at the Holt Arena Ticket Office, or over the phone at 208-282-3267, Monday-Friday 8:00 A.M.-4:00 P.M.
