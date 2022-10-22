The Idaho State football team failed to secure back-to-back victories, losing 24-10 to Northern Arizona on Saturday at Holt Arena.
"I can handle losing if I believe my kids played to their very best," Bengals Head Coach Charlie Ragle said postgame. "What bothers me, why I'm so pissed off, is I feel like I failed as a coach for not getting them up to the level they're capable of playing. That's a direct reflection of me and the leadership. I'll hold myself accountable and I'm more mad at myself than anything."
The Bengals fall to 1-7 on the year. They have a bye week next week before traveling to take on UC Davis on November 5.
