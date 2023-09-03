The Idaho State football team fought until the very end, but it was ultimately not enough in a season-opening 36-28 loss at San Diego State.
The Bengals got the scoring started with a 32-yard field goal from Thomas Kopcho with 8:49 left in the first quarter. The Aztecs scored the game's first touchdown with a 24-yard run from QB Jalen Mayden with 2:54 to go in the first, going on to build a 20-6 lead towards the end of the first half. Idaho State responded right before the break, as Jordan Cooke found Christian Fredricksen through the air for a 24-yard touchdown, cutting it to a one-score game.
The Aztecs started hot in the second half, forcing a safety then scoring another TD to increase the lead to 29-13. Once again, the Bengals had a response. Hunter Hays connected with Chedon James for a touchdown, and added on a 2-point conversion with a Alfred Jordan catch, making it a one-score game again.
San Diego State continued their rushing attack offensively, as Mayden extended the lead once again on a 56-yard touchdown run. Mayden rushed for 135 yards, and the Aztecs combined for 312 yards on the ground as a whole.
The Bengals had one last run in them. Hays and Cooke combined to lead the offense down the field, and Hays kept it himself for another TD to make the score 36-28. On the ensuing kickoff, the Bengals attempted an onside kick, but the Aztecs recovered and ran out the clock.
One of the many question marks entering the game was how new head coach Cody Hawkins would handle the quarterback situation, as Cooke, Hays, and Matthew Cavalarro were all expected to play some sort of role. Cooke started under center, going 18/41 for 164 yards, 1 TD, and 2 INT. He and Hays switched snaps somewhat randomly throughout the game, with Hays finishing 12/22 for 145 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT, as well as a rushing touchdown. Cavalarro did not appear.
The Bengals relied on their aerial attack offensively, throwing it 63 times versus running the ball on only 15 plays. As a result, 10 different Bengals made a reception, with Chedon James leading the way with 7 catches for 66 yards and a TD.
San Diego State won the matchup 38-7 last year on their way to a 7-6 season and an appearance in the Easy Post Hawai'i Bowl while competing in the FBS Mountain West Conference. They improve to 2-0 this season with the victory.
Next up for Idaho State is another Mountain West opponent, as the Bengals travel to Logan, Utah to take on Utah State next Saturday at 6 p.m.
