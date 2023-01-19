The following is per Idaho State Football:

We're taking Idaho State University football on a road trip to see you! 

As we introduce our new Head Football Coach, Cody Hawkins, we are very excited to share with you that we will be embarking on a road show throughout the state of Idaho and will be hosting events in five different communities across the state. 
 
Quarterback Club, Champions Fund, Football Alumni Team (F.A.T.), and Bengal Athletic Booster members (plus one guest) will receive complimentary entry to the event in Pocatello, while entry for non-members will be $25. The events in Moscow, Twin Falls, Idaho Falls, and Boise will be free to attend, but a donation to the Quarterback Club will be encouraged. 
 
You can register for the event of your choice by completing this form or emailing/calling (crewkeller@isu.edu, 208-220-4773).
