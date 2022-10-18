The Idaho State Bengals football team is ready to take on Northern Arizona after defeating Cal Poly, 40-31, on Saturday.'

The win marked the first for the Bengals in 371 days. The last victory was a home win over UC Davis on October 9, 2021. The victory over Cal Poly last week was the first in Charlie Ragle's tenure as head coach, which began this season.

Their matchup with Northern Arizona kicks off at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Holt Arena. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local News

Wanted Man Arrested After Vehicle Burglaries

Wanted Man Arrested After Vehicle Burglaries

  • Bonneville County, ID
  • 0

Early Friday morning (Oct. 14th), Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Pearce Dr. after receiving a report of a man trying to break into vehicles.  The reporting party advised they could see from their doorbell camera an unknown male attempting to get into their vehi… Read moreWanted Man Arrested After Vehicle Burglaries

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.