The Idaho State Bengals football team is ready to take on Northern Arizona after defeating Cal Poly, 40-31, on Saturday.'
The win marked the first for the Bengals in 371 days. The last victory was a home win over UC Davis on October 9, 2021. The victory over Cal Poly last week was the first in Charlie Ragle's tenure as head coach, which began this season.
Their matchup with Northern Arizona kicks off at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Holt Arena.
