The Bengals football team can't wait to re-open to new and improved Holt Arena against Northern Iowa on Saturday.
Idaho State enters the matchup 0-2 after consecutive losses to FBS Mountain West opponents to begin the season. Northern Iowa is their first FCS opponent of the year, but as a perennial FCS playoff contender, the path is hardly getting any easier for the Bengals.
"I think the whole FBS, FCS, doesn't really matter," Idaho State head coach Cody Hawkins said. "I mean, if you guys are seeing it, there's some games that are absolutely blowouts and some are close because there are good football players at this level of football ... Personnel-wise, they have spotted guys across the board. I mean, they probably have seven guys at their position that are going to be the best guys that we've seen."
Idaho State enters the matchup fresh off of a 78-28 defeat at the hands of the Utah State Aggies. While the final score was not favorable for the Bengals, Hawkins is proud of the way his guys competed until the end.
"We've got a lot of young guys on this football team who need experience and they need opportunities to play," Hawkins said. "You sign up to play four quarters of football, so let's go play because it's not going to do us a lot of good just going in there and run in and try to get out of there as fast as we can and take the check. I mean, we want to get better."
Kickoff is set for Idaho State vs. Northern Iowa at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Holt Arena.
