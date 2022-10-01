The Idaho State football team was within striking distance of a stunning upset after a late comeback against #2 Montana.
The Bengals once trailed 28-6, but after consecutive scores, cut the deficit to just 8 with less than a minute to go. Ian Hershey's subsequent onside kick attempt was unsuccessful and the Grizzlies kneeled out the clock.
Idaho State's first two scores came via Hershey, as the kicker/punter knocked down two field goals from 22 and 50 yards out, respectively.
With their top two quarterbacks out due to injury, Sagan Gronauer stepped in at the position. Gronauer finished 23/44 for 260 passing yards, as well as 1 passing touchdown and 1 interception. He also added a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Grizzlies dominated on the ground offensively, tallying 250 rushing yards. Marcus Knight led the way with 14 carries for 111 yards and a touchdown.
"These guys have a competitive spirit and they refuse to fold when so many people think they will," Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle said postgame. "That's not who they are. They just need the right things, guidance, love, positivity, and the right toughness at the right times to get them over this up. We're the right people to do that with this staff and we're gonna do it."
The Bengals season continues next week on the road at #4 Montana State.
