The Idaho State football team is gearing up for Saturday's season opener at San Diego State.
The Aztecs enter the matchup 1-0 following a week zero win over the University of Ohio. As an FBS opponent and a member of the Mountain West Conference, the pose a formidable threat for the Bengals in their first game under head coach Cody Hawkins.
Entering his first game as head coach, Hawkins says he will leave the pre-game speeches to the players.
"I think if they aren't ready to go on Saturday, we're going to have a problem," Hawkins said. "I don't think listening to a short, fat, white guy with a receding hairline is going to really fire them up. But I want them to talk to their teammates. I say, play hard, play smart, play together, and have fun. If you do those things, you should be proud of the result."
The Bengals and Aztecs kick off in San Diego on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
