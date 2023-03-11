The Idaho State football team capped off max week by hitting one rep back squat maxes on Friday night in the Jared Allen Strength and Conditioning Center.
Football Alumni Team (F.A.T.) members were also in attendance cheering on the Bengals.
Idaho State's spring football schedule kicks off on Tuesday, March 14 at 2:30 p.m. at the ICCU Field next to Holt Arena. They will practice at least twice a week leading up to their Spring Showcase on April 22 at 1 p.m.
The Bengals are coming off of a 1-10 season last fall. The upcoming season will be the first under new head coach Cody Hawkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.