After a thrilling opening game, the Idaho State football team is gearing up for another difficult test at Utah State on Saturday.
The Bengals fell 36-28 at San Diego State last weekend to start off their season 0-1. Still, the performance provided plenty of hope, as Idaho State scored more than 28 points in a single game just once last season. They led the nation in passing attempts, going to the air 63 times in game one under head coach Cody Hawkins.
"I think I always have high expectations for how our guys are going to compete, prepare, and perform, and we had a lot of mistakes that we could have corrected," Hawkins said. "I don't think we played particularly well. I thought you could see there were a lot of first game jitters and guys that don't have a lot of college experience, probably evidently nervous. But they played hard and they played together and they corrected mistakes and they overcame adversity and that made me proud."
Meanwhile, the Utah State Aggies are 0-1 as well following a season-opening 24-14 loss against Iowa. Last season, the Aggies finished 6-7, including a 38-10 loss to Memphis in the SERVPRO First Responders Bowl.
"They got some good players," Hawkins said regarding this week's opponent. 'They got some guys on their team that could play in the SEC. They just didn't put it together the way they wanted to last year. So, hey, it's going to be a different front that we're going to see on offense and a much different offensive attack. So we're going to be under much different forms of stress than we were last weekend. It'll be a completely different game, so the performance will probably be completely different in many respects."
Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium in Logan, Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.