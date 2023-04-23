The Idaho State football program held their spring showcase on Saturday.
The Bengals welcomed fans onto the field to participate in many activities to cap off new head coach Cody Hawkins’ first spring season with the program.
They have the next few months off before their preparations for the fall season begin later this summer.
