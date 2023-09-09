The Idaho State Bengals football team fell to 0-2 following a 78-28 loss at the hands of the Utah State Aggies.
After the Aggies scored on the second play from scrimmage, the Bengals responded early. QB Jordan Cooke went 5/5, leading the Bengals down the field, and capping off the drive with a 9-yard touchdown to Christian Fredericksen. The score remained 7-7 at the end of the first quarter.
Then, Utah State took over. The Aggies ran for three touchdowns, threw for two more, returned an interception for a score, and tacked on a field goal as time expired for a 44-point quarter. The Bengals mustered only 7 in the frame, on a Hunter Hays throw to Fredericksen in the corner of the end zone. Utah State led 51-14 at the break.
Idaho State reached the end zone two more times in the second half - Hays tossed another score to wideout Michael Shulikov, and Raiden Hunter ran one in from a yard out. Yet, the Aggies hardly took their foot off of the gas, eventually finishing with 78 points.
Fredericksen paced the Bengals offensively, hauling in 8 catches for 116 yards and 2 TDs. Chedon James once again filled up the stat sheet, finishing with 9 catches for 48 yards.
At quarterback, Cooke and Hays shared snaps, but it was slightly different than the week prior. In this game, they seemed to alternate far less in the middle of drives. Instead, if one started a drive under center, they typically had the opportunity to finish it.
Cooke finished 20/30 for 185 passing yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT. Hays finished 11/17 for 114 yards and 2 TDs. QB Matthew Cavalarro also entered the game late in the fourth quarter, finishing 3/6 for 24 yards and an INT.
Idaho State was also far less reliant on their passing attack in this matchup. After leading the country with 63 pass attempts against San Diego State, they only went to the air 53 times this time around. The rushing attempts more than doubled, as the Bengals finished with a combined 30 rushes.
Idaho State is 0-2 after back-to-back difficult FBS opponents to begin their season. They begin FCS play with their home opener next Saturday against Northern Iowa at Holt Arena at 4 p.m.
