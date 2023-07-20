The Idaho State men's basketball team is already back in the gym getting ready for next season.
The Bengals earned themselves a first round bye in last year's Big Sky Tournament after finishing 11-21 overall, with an 8-10 record in conference play. But with eight losses by five or less points, including four of those losses in a row in late November, the Bengals feel they could have accomplished even more. Now, they're back to work ensuring they get different results this time around.
"We just wanna take that one more step now, and I think we got the guys to do that," forward Brayden Parker said. "Just got to keep on working hard, and we're trying to start the habits in the summer and just keep on carrying on."
Idaho State graduated last year's leading scorer, Brock Mackenzie, who poured in 13.5 points per game. Parker was their second leading scorer, averaging 11.6 PPG while displaying a much-improved shooting stroke from long range. His return for next season, though, was not always certain.
"I had a big life opportunity happen. I got a little girl. Her name is Fallon. Best thing that's ever happened, she's the best," Parker said.
Even with the uncertainty, head coach Ryan Looney was confident his big man would be back for another year.
"I think it was a big question to everyone in the community, but I think we felt all along that Brayden would be back this year," Looney said. "He wants to have a strong senior season as a Bengal, but he also has some things that he wants to get accomplished with this year academically, too."
"I'm going back to school. I'm getting a (Masters of Arts in Teaching), and then I have my athletic administration degree, so I want to be an (athletic director) also," Parker said.
This year's team features eight returning players as well as eight new ones, including four junior college transfers. Two major names to watch from that bunch are Kiree Huie and Isaiah Griffin.
Huie, standing 6'9", last played at Odessa College, averaging 10.6 PPG, 5.9 rebounds per game, and 1.6 blocks per game for a 30-4 team. His athleticism was on full display at Wednesday's practice.
Griffin at 6'6" brings significant size to the program as well. However, he will likely do most of his damage on the wing rather than in the post. He comes to Pocatello by way of Southeastern Community College in Iowa, where he averaged 12.9 PPG while shooting 41.2% from three-point range, while helping the Blackhawks to a 26-9 record.
But if the Bengals truly want to take the next step, internal growth needs to occur as well. That all starts with sophomore point guard Maleek Arington. As a freshman last season, he averaged 19.8 minutes per game and contributed 5.1 PPG while showing impressive perimeter defense skills. Looney hopes that with the ball in his hands even more this year, Arington can become one of the best players in the Big Sky.
"Not just myself as the coach, but the rest of our staff and all of his teammates are expecting big things from him this year," Looney said.
After a promising season for the program coupled with improvements in many other teams across campus, the future looks brighter than ever at Idaho State. Best of all, there's more than one explanation.
"(Pauline Thiros, Idaho State Director of Athletics) does her job really well," Parker said. "She's really fun. I think she knows every - no, I know she knows every student athlete's name, goes up, has personal conversations. You can't get a better AD than Pauline."
"Seeing how much people actually are about ISU," Arington said. "All that plays a big part in us winning. That's a big thing."
"So much more positivity from a fundraising standpoint than maybe when I first got here a short time ago," Looney said. "From our perspective in our program, everything's trending in a positive direction."
The Bengals non-conference schedule is slated to get underway in early November.
