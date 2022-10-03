Idaho State's game on Saturday as well as their upcoming matchup with #5 Montana State are a part of College Football Mental Health Week, the third annual event by Hilinski's Hope Foundation.
Mark and Kym Hilinski began the foundation to honor the legacy of their son Tyler, who played football at Washington State University.
"That takes a little pressure and guilt off of the kids thinking they have to solve it on their own," Mark Hilinski said in an interview. "Tyler couldn't solve it. He didn't ask for help. He didn't leave a note explaining why he had to go. We're left with nothing except for his memory and the good times that we had."
Idaho State is one of over one hundred fifteen schools across the country participating this year.
The goal is to eliminate the stigma surrounding talking about mental health and to encourage schools to provide sufficient resources for their student athletes.
"They're taught from a very young age to be strong, to play through pain, to rub dirt on whatever their injury is," Kym Hilinski said. "But when it comes to mental health, you can't rub dirt on that. I do think that stigma is there because they're afraid to appear weak. We tell our student athletes all the time it's really a strength to speak out and it takes a lot of courage to do that."
To learn more about Hilinski's Hope Foundation, visit their website at hilinskishope.org.
