After capturing a share of the regular season conference title, the Idaho State softball team is ready to compete at the Big Sky tournament.
The Bengals went 10-5 in their Big Sky schedule, tying for the best record in the league. With the tiebreaker, they clinched the #1 seed in the conference tournament, earning themselves a first round bye.
Due to weather, Idaho State only played six home games all season and rarely had the opportunity to practice outside in Pocatello. Despite the challenges, the Bengals are primed to make a run to win the conference tournament.
"Once we were able to get out on the field a little more consistently and put some things together and find some consistent play, I think it just took off from there," Big Sky Coach of the Year Andrew Rich said. "They started to believe. They saw their hard work paying off and what it could lead to. We started talking about, hey, the conference championship is right there for you guys. And they went and took it. It's awesome to see the hard work start to pay off, and for it to all come together at the right time."
Their run in the Big Sky tournament begins Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. against Portland State in Ogden, Utah.
