Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is occurring. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following counties, Bannock, Bingham and Power. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. It will take several hours for all the water to drain or soak into the ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1106 AM MDT, Emergency Management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Eastern American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pocatello Airport, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Fort Hall Townsite, Pauline and Arbon. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&