Day one of Idaho State's spring football schedule is in the books.
The Bengals practiced for over two hours Tuesday at the ICCU Field next to Holt Arena. They practiced without pads, only wearing helmets for the first week. The team has next week off for spring break before returning in full pads the following week.
"For us, these first two days before spring break, it's kind of a trial to figure out over spring break," head coach Cody Hawkins said. "It's new for a lot of us. We want to make sure when we get to the meat of practices when we get back from spring break, we're rolling like a well-oiled machine."
All spring practices are open to the public. The schedule culminates with the Spring Showcase on April 22 at 1 p.m., which fans are encouraged to attend. The remaining full practice schedule is:
Thursday, March 16 - 2:30 PM
Tuesday, March 28 - 2:30 PM
Thursday, March 30 - 2:30 PM
Friday, March 31 - 2:30 PM
Tuesday, April 4 - 2:30 PM
Thursday, April 6 - 2:30 PM
Saturday, April 8 - 9:30 AM
Tuesday, April 11 - 2:30 PM
Thursday, April 13 - 2:30 PM
Saturday, April 15 - 9:30 AM
Tuesday, April 18 - 2:30 PM
Thursday, April 20 - 2:30 PM
Friday, April 21 - 2:30 PM
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.