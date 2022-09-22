The Idaho State volleyball team staged a spectacular comeback Thursday night, rallying from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Northern Colorado, 3-2.
The Bengals start off 1-0 in Big Sky play, and move to 9-5 overall. The hot start follows a 7-21 campaign last season. Idaho State is seeking their first winning season since 2018.
In the offseason, Sean Carter took over at the helm of the program. Carter previously spent eight years as the associate head coach at Wichita State.
