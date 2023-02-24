In the first year with a revamped King Spud Trophy, the Idaho State Bengals captured the rivalry win over the University of Idaho.
The trophy is awarded to the winner of the combined season series of the men's and women's basketball contests between the Big Sky rivals. In the event of a tie, the point differential decides the victor.
This year, Idaho State's men's basketball team swept the season series, winning by a combined 14 points, including a 65-55 victory in Reed Gym on Thursday. However, the Vandals won both matchups on the women's side by a combined 13 points. That one point difference was all the Bengals needed to capture King Spud.
