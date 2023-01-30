Legendary Idaho State Athletics broadcaster Jerry Miller looks back on his career before he walks away from the booth at the conclusion of the men's basketball season.
"Not once has it ever been work when I sat down, put on a mic headset, and started talking on the air," Miller said. "That's not work."
Even though Miller is stepping away from the booth, he says Idaho State University will always be home.
"I've mentioned to Pauline (Thiros, Idaho State Director of Athletics) that when I'm gone, the only thing I want is two lifetime passes to any game we want to see at ISU," Miller said. "But I'm hoping to be able to come back and not just watch Bengal athletics in a beautiful new interior at Holt Arena, but to be able to watch a winning program as well."
