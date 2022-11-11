The Idaho State men's basketball team started their home slate with a bang, defeating Westcliff in resounding fashion, 97-56.
Guard Miguel Tomley led all scorers, finishing with 19 points and 5 assists. Jay Nagle, Brock Mackenzie, Kolby Lee, and Jared Rodriguez all finished with double digit points as well.
The Bengals were red hot from deep, going 15-35 from behind the arc and hitting on 42.9% of their attempts.
The squad heads on the road for a matchup at the University of Utah on Monday night, before returning home to face off with the University of Denver on Friday, November 18 at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.