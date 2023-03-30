In local esports news, the Idaho State Video Game Music Ensemble hosted a rowdy Mario Kart Tournament on Wednesday.
The ensemble was created by the university's commercial music department following an increase in students with interests in video games. Upon hearing the intricate music within the games, director Jonathan Armstrong decided to form the ensemble.
"I started listening to it and I started really digging it," Armstrong said. "It's really wonderful music. Some of the best composers, some of the most creative musicians out there, are working in video games, a huge industry. I teach a commercial music program. I should be showing students where the work is."
Ryker Reese is an avid gamer who studies music at Idaho State University. His interest in video games led him to suggesting the ensemble to Armstrong, which has evolved into what the Video Game Music Ensemble is today.
"I'm super excited to see all the people here," Reese said. "All these people to come together on something we all share in common and can all enjoy together. As accessible as Mario Kart is, anyone can have fun with Mario Kart. I'm really glad to be here and be doing this."
Armstrong says similar events down the road are in the works.
"If we're gonna teach music at a college, we should do stuff for the community," Armstrong said. "We should be trying new things. And us old cats, the professors, we should be listening to the young people and go for things and really try it. So it's been super exciting and we're having a lot of fun."
