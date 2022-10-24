The Idaho State women's soccer team finished their season on a high note, defeating Northern Colorado 2-0 on Sunday.
After a scoreless first half, the Bengals struck in the 60th minute on a goal from Emerson Grafton. They put the game away in the 81st minute when Jordyn Roth headed home another goal on an assist from Meagan Tamashiro.
The Bengals finish the regular season with a record of 3-11-2 in year one under new head coach Dustin Downey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.