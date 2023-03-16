Idaho State basketball star Kolby Lee gave back to the Pocatello community Wednesday, donating sports equipment to the Bannock Youth Foundation.
Lee gathered an abundance of equipment, including basketballs, baseball gloves, and much more, at a drive held at the Bengals' matchup with Eastern Washington on February 25. That night, Idaho State defeated Eastern Washington, 71-63, ending their 18-game winning streak, the longest in the country.
Other contributions came from private donations, including one from Cole Chevrolet.
"I think it's cool that I've only been here for a short time, but I've also been able to make an impression," Lee said. "As soon as I got here, everyone was like, 'Oh man, I'm so excited you're here from BYU.' And I want to be able to say thank you to the Pocatello community. So this kind of one of my ways of saying thanks."
Lee reached out to the Bannock Youth Foundation, and they hope it is the beginning of a partnership with the university.
"Kolby and I have talked, we hope this is just the start with ISU Athletics," Bannock Youth Foundation associate director Leslie Foltz said. "There's a real connection with youth in our community and student athletes being able to mentor and help at that level. So we look forward to this maybe opening some doors to start that relationship."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.