Jabs MMA Training Center in Pocatello began new classes designed to protect against bullying Tuesday night.
Owner Jim Saighman says he decided to begin the classes to help building confidence in young people.
"Balance in everything is important," Saighman said. "This helps you get that by wearing your head high and being able to go into any situation and thinking proudly of yourself."
Jabs MMA Training Center is located at 621 S First Ave in Pocatello. To learn more about the organization, you can find them on Facebook.
