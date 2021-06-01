Idaho Falls Chukars General Manager Kevin Green has been inducted into the Chukkas Hall of Fame.
The Idaho Falls Chukars, the oldest team in the Pioneer League, has been around for 81 years. And Kevin Greene has managed the team since 1993 and his family and staff wanted to surprise him on opening night by inducting him. For the past 28 years, Greene has worked hard to establish a community around the game of baseball.
“I’m totally surprised I’m at a loss of words,” says Kevin Greene,” Everyone here has been so important to me for so long. My family, the sports group. I wouldn’t be able to have a great career in baseball or any career for that matter without their support and the chukars giving me the opportunity to come here and work hard for them. The fans here there’s so many that I’ve known for so many years. I love you guys.”
