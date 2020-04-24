Corinne McGrath breaks down the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft.
KPVI Draft Report - Second and Third Rounds
Corinne McGrath
Corinne McGrath
Corinne McGrath breaks down the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft. Read more
Corinne McGrath
- Pocatello
Even though the governor announced the reopening of the economy yesterday, Idahoans are still asked to practice social distancing. This can negatively affect mental health. A local therapist has tips to help alleviate anxiety and depression that may be caused during the pandemic. Read more
Kade Garner
The Idaho Department of Lands is celebrating Arbor Day and you can be apart of it too. Read more
Cesar Cornejo
Drive-thru testing for COVID-19 has popped up around the country and now Pocatello has joined the club. Read more
Cesar Cornejo
- Chubbuck
A local business is expanding into the City of Chubbuck. Read more
Deanne Coffin
A local bar owner is speaking out about her business after being closed for several weeks due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more
The Idaho STEM Action Center has an important goal to reach this year for Idaho Gives. Read more
Michael Autovino
COVID-19 may not be lowering the prices of homes across the real estate market anytime soon. Read more
Michael Autovino
Rachel Cox-Rosen
The following is a news release from Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25. Read more
Rachel Cox-Rosen
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Rachel Cox-Rosen
- Updated
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis freshman Precious Achiuwa has announced he will enter the NBA draft, saying he has dreamed of playing in the NBA… Read more
- Updated
John Elway pledged to give Drew Lock more weapons and better protection in an NFL draft teeming with wide receivers and offensive linemen. Read more
- Updated
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world: Read more
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
National/World Sports Headlines
- Updated
UNDATED (AP) — Heisman Trophy winner and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was taken by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick in the NFL draft. … Read more
- Updated
Jerry Jeudy found a way to celebrate with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell even though the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled the league’s plans to hold… Read more
Cincinnati Bengals select Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow of LSU with first pick in NFL draft.
- Updated
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals select Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow of LSU with first pick in NFL draft. Read more
