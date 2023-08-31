Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410 AND 413... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 Upper Snake River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM and Fire Weather Zone 413 Caribou Range/Caribou NF. * IMPACTS...Scattered wet and dry thunderstorms beginning tomorrow afternoon. New fire starts are possible. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly based on these criteria for Southeastern Idaho: - Relative humidity at or below 15 percent and wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain. - Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent, without specific rainfall criteria. - Other high impact events deemed critical by the National Weather Service and area fire management agencies. &&