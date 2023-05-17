Highland, Pocatello, and Marsh Valley are on the road seeking a baseball state championship.
Highland advances to the 5A tournament after winning the District 5-6 conference with a 12-2 win over Thunder Ridge last week. They are the #5 seed in the bracket, setting up a matchup with Mountain View on Thursday at 4 p.m. at the College of Idaho.
"It's never easy," Rams head coach Christian Colonel said. "Just proud of the guys. They've dealt with a lot of adversity. Tough spring with the weather like everyone in southeast Idaho. We're just excited to go up and play."
Pocatello is the #2 seed in the 4A bracket after rolling through their regular season with a record of 18-2, including an undefeated mark against opponents from Idaho. But, the Thunder are not satisfied with just a successful regular season.
"We had a good season in our district," Thunder head coach Vinnie Benavidez said. "It's exciting. District championships are exciting. But you definitely have one ultimate goal."
Marsh Valley earned themselves the #1 seed in the 3A tournament with a record of 21-1, with their only loss coming against 4A Burley. After winning the state tournament last season, they're excited for the opportunity to repeat.
"We lost a few out of the lineup," Eagles head coach Kent Howell said. "It's been great to see these younger guys jump in and mature and get in those pressure situations. It's awesome to watch them."
