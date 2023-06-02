Since starring at Century as a freshman, Pocatello's Isiah Harwell continues to rack up achievements on the basketball court.
Harwell was named as one of 12 members of Team USA's U16 squad for the FIBA Americas Championship next week in Merida, Mexico. The Americans are 37-0 all-time at the competition. The U.S. is in Group A alongside Puerto Rico, Argentina, and Mexico.
After his freshman year, Harwell transferred to Utah's Wasatch Academy, competing in the NIBC. According to 247Sports, he is the 5th ranked recruit in the country in the class of 2025. His offers include Gonzaga, UCLA, North Carolina, and Kansas, among many others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.