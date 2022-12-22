Many local high school football stars made their next moves official on National Signing Day.
Local HS Football Stars Sign on National Signing Day
Joey Dubois
Many local high school football stars made their next moves official on National Signing Day. Read moreLocal HS Football Stars Sign on National Signing Day
Joey Dubois
A local free medical clinic wants to remind people they are open during the holidays. Read moreLocal Free Medical Clinic Open on Christmas
Deanne Coffin
The Firth Cougars boys basketball team pulled out a close 43-41 victory over West Side on Tuesday night. Read moreFirth Boys Basketball Edges Out West Side, 43-41
Joey Dubois
The Grace Lutheran Royals boys basketball team won their sixth game in a row Thursday, defeating Leadore 50-16. Read moreGrace Lutheran Boys Dominate Leadore, 50-16
Joey Dubois
The Blackfoot Broncos girls basketball team rolled to victory Tuesday night, defeating their cross-town rivals Snake River 58-38. Read moreBlackfoot Girls Basketball Beats Snake River, 58-38
Joey Dubois
Matt Daveport's Storm Tracker Forecast for Thursday, December 22.
Tail-Wagger Wednesday December 21, 2022 Read moreTail-Wagger Wednesday December 21, 2022
Deanne Coffin
A local foundation is providing Christmas for families affected by cancer. Read moreLocal Foundation Adopts Families for Christmas
Deanne Coffin
East Lander Street between 7th Avenue Street and 8th Avenue Street in Pocatello is closed due a water main break which turned into a sinkhole. Read moreUPDATE: Pocatello Road Reopens After Water Main Breaks and Sinkhole Develops
Matt Davenport
The Rockland Bulldogs continued their strong title defense Friday night, dispatching Leadore 61-20. Read moreRockland Boys Basketball Rolls to 61-20 Victory over Leadore
Joey Dubois
The Rockland Bulldogs continued their strong title defense Friday night, dispatching Leadore 61-20. Read moreRockland Boys Basketball Rolls to 61-20 Victory over Leadore
Joey Dubois
