The Madison Bobcats girls basketball team took home their first conference win of the season Wednesday in a 56-35 road win over Highland.
The win improves Madison's overall record to 7-11. Their next game is a road tilt with undefeated Thunder Ridge on Friday.
Highland falls to 5-12 this season following the loss. They play next at home against Rigby on Friday.
