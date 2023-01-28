Madison ended another undefeated season Friday, handing Pocatello their first loss in a 61-58 road win.
The win is the Bobcats' eighth in a row, moving their record to 11-6 on the season. They are still undefeated in conference play, with a 2-0 mark against 5A District 5-6 Conference opponents. They finish their regular season with four consecutive conference matchups beginning on Wednesday at Highland.
Meanwhile, Pocatello now sits at 17-1 on the season. Their final three games are against Minico, Preston, and Century - all teams the Thunder defeated in their first matchups earlier this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.