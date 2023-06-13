Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Idaho... Portneuf River at Pocatello affecting Bannock County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/pocatello. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Portneuf River at Pocatello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.5 feet, Sections of Sacajawea Park will be under water and the trail is usually closed at this level. Marsh Creek near Inkom may also be over its banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 8.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday was 8.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is slowly falling and is expected to remain in minor flood stage for at least another 24 to 36 hours. - Flood stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.7 feet on 04/30/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm MDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Portneuf River Pocatello 8.5 8.7 Wed 9 am MDT 8.6 8.4 8.1 &&