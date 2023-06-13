Former Highland football coach Gino Mariani is headed up I-15 to take over as the offensive coordinator at Madison High School.
Mariani stepped down from his role at Highland prior to last season after 21 seasons in charge, where the Rams won four 5A state championships. After his resignation, Madison was the first school to reach out.
"I know (Madison head coach) Chandler (Rhoads) from the last few years of competing against him, and he's a good kid," Mariani said. "Really wants to work hard and win and build the program. And that had all the attributes for me."
Coach Mariani says he had plenty of offers from schools in the Boise area, but wanted to wait for an opportunity closer to home.
"I wanted to stay in this area," Mariani said. "I really like this area. I still think the best football is played in this area, so I'd like to stick around."
After 21 years as a head coach, Mariani is excited to be able to give all of his attention to building the Bobcats offense.
"I'll be honest with you, I really enjoy just worrying about the X's and O's and not the all the other stuff that goes with it," Mariani said. "Letting someone else younger handle all that stuff is nice."
Mariani starred as a quarterback for the Idaho State Bengals in the 1980s. When Charlie Ragle departed the program at the end of last season, Mariani's name was popular amongst fans as a potential replacement at the helm of the program.
"Oh, I wanted it bad," Mariani said. "I threw my name in the hat and I had contacted the (director of athletics, Pauline Thiros). But that's as far as it went, and I didn't hear anything back. So in the future, would i love to be there? Absolutely. But I'll wait. If it's just high school football that I do, then that's what I do. I enjoy helping kids get better and they're going to be better people for it because I enjoy doing what I do."
Mariani and the Madison Bobcats are in the 5A District 5-6 Conference alongside Mariani's former team, the Highland Rams.
"I used to sit there and look and worry about schedules and stuff," Mariani said. "Right now I know who our first game is against Owyhee, and that's about it. And I haven't really paid attention to when we play our conference, but I will soon."
The Bobcats and Rams will square off on October 13th at Iron Horse Stadium.
