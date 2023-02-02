The Madison Bobcats boys basketball team won their ninth game in a row Wednesday, scoring a conference win at Highland.
The winning streak improves Madison's record to 12-6 this season and a still undefeated 3-0 mark in the 5A District 5-6 Conference. They finish their regular season with three straight conference matchups against Thunder Ridge, Rigby, and Highland.
Meanwhile, Highland falls to 10-8 following the loss. They also have three straight conference games to conclude the season, against Rigby, Thunder Ridge, and Madison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.