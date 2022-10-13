The Marsh Valley Eagles pulled off the upset on their home field Thursday night, defeating the South Fremont Cougars 41-21.
The Eagles improve to 2-5 on the season. Their regular season slate ends next week against American Falls.
Meanwhile, South Fremont falls to 6-2. They play Sugar-Salem next week to wrap up their regular season.
