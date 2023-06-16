The Mountain View Event Center recently announced plans to build a 32,000 square foot turf facility named the Idaho Central Credit Union Fieldhouse next door.
The plans are being developed by Pocatello's Myers Anderson Architects. They hope to break ground next spring in hopes of opening their doors in the spring of 2025.
"It will be designed really similar to the MEC," director of operations Shelton Robinson said. "So we'll have three separate field spaces that we can separate out and rent those three spaces to different groups, or be able to open the whole full thing up and run more of a game type of situation or rent the whole facility."
After another rough winter in Pocatello, the need for indoor facilities where athletes can hone their skills is greater than ever. The ICCU Fieldhouse is expected to be a place where local athletes can improve in sports like football, baseball, softball, lacrosse, and more year-round.
"We see a lot of our club teams that come in here and use the MEC, they'll go to early season tournaments down in Saint George and stuff and they haven't had any opportunities, if we're using baseball, for example, to get live hits on a ball or open up and actually throw," Robinson said.
The Mountain View Event Center and Idaho Central Credit Union Fieldhouse are products of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Auditorium District.
"Our mission and our goal is to bring in events that will bring people into the community, stay in hotels, spend money at restaurants," Robinson said. "This building will function in that same way and on the weekends, so we'll be able to expand a lot of the events that we do here currently."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.