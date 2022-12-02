The number of players on the Idaho State Bengals football team in the transfer portal has risen to at least 15 in recent weeks.
Second-team All Big-Sky wide receiver Xavier Guillory headlines the list. He has shared via social media that he has received offers from programs like Washington State and Colorado, among others. Arizona State, where former Bengals head coach Charlie Ragle is now the assistant head coach/special teams coordinator, has also offered Guillory.
Other Bengals in the portal include quarterback Tyler Vander Waal, running back/wide receiver Benji Omayebu, safety Cameron Minor, wide receiver Shane Dailey Jr., and many others.
No Bengal in the portal thus far has announced where they will transfer to on social media as the process continues to play out.
