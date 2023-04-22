Before their game on Friday, the Century and Pocatello baseball teams showed support for their peers at Highland.
A fire destroyed much of Highland High School in the early hours of Friday morning.
Pocatello went on to defeat Century, 15-0.
The nicer side of April, for the weekend at least.
