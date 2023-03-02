Pocatello and Highland's boys basketball teams are ready to do whatever it takes to win a state championship.
The Thunder are 23-2 this season after falling to Hillcrest in the 4A championship game last season. Their run this year begins Thursday at 12 p.m. against Bishop Kelly at Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian.
Meanwhile, the Rams improved to 14-12 in their first year under new head coach Matt Stucki, clinching their spot at state with a play-in victory over Centennial. For round one, they'll take on undefeated #1 Lake City on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
